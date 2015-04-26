ATHENS, April 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone conversation on Sunday to maintain contact during talks between the cash-strapped country and its lenders to reach a debt deal, a Greek government official said.

"During their communication, they expressed their common will for a steady communication throughout the course of negotiations in order to have a mutually beneficial solution soon," said the official, who declined to be named.

Shut out of international markets and locked in talks with its European Union and International Monetary Fund creditors over its proposed reform-for-cash deal, Greece risks running out of cash within weeks.

But euro zone finance ministers warned its government on Friday that it would get no fresh aid until it agreed to a complete economic reform plan.

The official said that the technical teams from Greece and its creditors -- the so-called Brussels Group -- would hold a teleconference on Monday and convene on Wednesday to speed up negotiations.