ATHENS, April 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone
conversation on Sunday to maintain contact during talks between
the cash-strapped country and its lenders to reach a debt deal,
a Greek government official said.
"During their communication, they expressed their common
will for a steady communication throughout the course of
negotiations in order to have a mutually beneficial solution
soon," said the official, who declined to be named.
Shut out of international markets and locked in talks with
its European Union and International Monetary Fund creditors
over its proposed reform-for-cash deal, Greece risks running out
of cash within weeks.
But euro zone finance ministers warned its government on
Friday that it would get no fresh aid until it agreed to a
complete economic reform plan.
The official said that the technical teams from Greece and
its creditors -- the so-called Brussels Group -- would hold a
teleconference on Monday and convene on Wednesday to speed up
negotiations.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Larry King)