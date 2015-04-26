(Adds Greek finmin tweet)
ATHENS, April 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a phone
conversation on Sunday to maintain contact during talks between
Athens and its lenders to reach a debt deal, a Greek government
official said.
"During their communication, they expressed their common
will for a steady communication throughout the course of
negotiations in order to have a mutually beneficial solution
soon," said the official, who declined to be named.
Shut out of international markets and locked in talks with
its European Union and International Monetary Fund creditors
over its proposed reform-for-cash deal, Greece risks running out
of cash within weeks.
But during a regular meeting at the Latvian capital of Riga
on Friday, euro zone finance ministers warned its government
that it would get no fresh aid until it agreed to a complete
economic reform plan.
The official said that the technical teams from Greece and
its creditors -- the so-called Brussels Group -- would hold a
teleconference on Monday and convene on Wednesday to speed up
negotiations.
Three months of fruitless negotiations have raised tensions
between Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis and euro zone
colleagues in Riga on Friday.
Euro zone ministers - the so-called Eurogroup - bemoaned
talks they felt "were going nowhere" and one minister said that
maybe it was time governments prepared for the plan B of a Greek
default.
Responding to reports that he was isolated in debt
talks, Varoufakis tweeted a quotation by American
statesman Franklin Roosevelt on Sunday which read "they are
unanimous in their hate for me; and I welcome their hatred."
Varoufakis said the quote expressed his feelings in recent
days.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ralph Boulton)