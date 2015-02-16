* Syriza's left wing could rebel against compromise with
euro zone
* Right-wing nationalist coalition partners also uncertain
* Up to 1/3 of Syriza lawmakers seen as hard-core left
* Tsipras has potential alternative allies if Syriza splits
By Jeremy Gaunt
ATHENS, Feb 16 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras is not just confronting strong opposition to his plans
to end austerity among Greece's euro zone partners. He also has
to keep one eye on his own fractious hard-left political party
back home.
The Syriza movement, elected on a popular anti-austerity
platform on Jan. 25, is just what it says on the tin when
translated - a coalition of the radical left.
It comprises 50 shades of left-wing iconoclasts, from social
democrats to greens, libertarian Marxists and former communists.
Syriza is one party now but it was created as an electoral
umbrella for disparate anti-austerity leftists.
Some members, including ministers, might well revolt if any
deal with the euro zone fell short of Syriza's goal of ditching
an EU/IMF bailout, consigning the "troika" of inspectors from
international lenders to history, and reversing austerity.
A foretaste came at the weekend when Tsipras appeared set to
announce his candidate for the new Greek president - state tv
cameras had been summoned to his office - only to have to delay
because of what local media said was government in-fighting over
the political colour of the nominee.
"Tsipras has to walk a very difficult tightrope," said
veteran political analyst Theodore Couloumbis.
As well as his own unruly comrades, Tsipras has to balance
being in coalition with the Independent Greeks, a small
right-wing nationalist party that is viscerally opposed to the
bailout and believes the European Union and International
Monetary Fund have being using Greece as a guinea pig to test
austerity.
The 40-year-old novice prime minister is probably strong
enough to weather a revolt over any euro zone agreement he may
reach, Couloumbis said. But he is unlikely to want to risk one
so soon into his term.
Some of what Tsipras is facing at home was on display in an
Athens News Agency interview on Sunday with Energy Minister
Panagiotis Lafazanis, one of Syriza's far-left firebrands.
"If our so-called partners insist on the extension, in one
form or another, of the existing bailout, in other words the
sinful bailout, then there will not be a deal," he said.
This was strong, uncompromising talk given that Tsipras and
his finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, have been struggling to
find a formula with the euro zone to keep Greece afloat -
essentially an extension that is not called an extension.
Labour market deregulation, changes to the pension system
and privatisation - all areas where Tsipras may need some leeway
in his negotiations - are anathema to Syriza's left-wing.
His Independent Greeks partners, meanwhile have been
flirting through their leader, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos,
with the idea of getting Russian, Chinese or even U.S. money to
substitute for the euro zone.
NUMBERS GAME
Nearly a third of Syriza's 149 members of parliament may be
among the most intractable on any compromise with the euro zone,
enough on paper to bring the government down in a showdown.
Syriza supporters have mobilised tens of thousands of street
demonstrators over the past week to urge Tsipras to stand firm
against austerity. The former conservative-led government
accused Syriza of fomenting violence against police at past
anti-austerity rallies - a charge the leftist party denied.
But Tsipras has a number of buffers.
There are potential alternative allies if Syriza's left wing
were to rebel. A new pro-European, middle-of-the-road party, To
Potami, has 17 lawmakers while PASOK, the severely damaged
former mainstream centre-left party, has 13.
To Potami said during the campaign it might sometimes
abstain or vote with the government to support stability.
Another factor is that many Syriza and Independent Greeks
politicians are just beginning to enjoy being in charge. They
may not want to risk losing a seat or a ministry.
"There is nothing more stabilising than being in power,"
Couloubis said.
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)