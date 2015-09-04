ATHENS, Sept 4 Greece's conservative New Democracy party has taken a tiny lead among voters over leftist Syriza ahead of the Sept. 20 election, a new opinion poll published on Friday showed.

New Democracy has rapidly closed the gap with Syriza in recent days, and the Metron Analysis poll on Friday was the second this week to show it overtaking former prime minister Alexis Tsipras's party.

Syriza would get 23.4 percent of the vote while New Democracy would take 24 percent, the poll showed. Over 11 percent of the respondents were undecided.

