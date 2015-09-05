ATHENS, Sept 5 The leftist Syriza party is on course to win 26.5 percent of votes in the snap Greek election in September, slightly ahead of the conservative New Democracy party on 25.9 percent, a new poll by Kapa Research showed on Saturday.

A separate poll by Marc showed Syriza on 24.4 percent, and New Democracy on 24 percent.

Syriza's former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had called for the election to win a fresh mandate for a tough bailout programme agreed with the country's creditors. But having started out as the frontrunner, Syriza's lead has crumbled in recent days, making the election unexpectedly close.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)