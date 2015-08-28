UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Aug 28 Former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party would get 29 percent of the vote in a Sept. 20 snap election, versus 27.8 percent for the conservative New Democracy party, an opinion poll by Metron Analysis showed on Friday.
Popular Unity, a party formed last week by disaffected Syriza rebels who oppose the country's latest 86 billion euro bailout, would be backed by 4.1 percent of those polled.
Far-right Golden Dawn ranked third, at 8.3 percent, followed by centrist Potami which would get 6.7 percent. Syriza's former coalition ally, the Independent Greeks party, would not meet the 3 percent threshold to win seats in parliament.
The poll projection includes undecided voters. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)
