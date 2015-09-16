ATHENS, Sept 16 Greece's leftist Syriza party received a 28.0 percent support rate, beating the conservative New Democracy party leftist Syriza party's 24.0 percent, a ProRata poll for the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper showed on Wednesday.

The poll, collated on Tuesday, was the first to take full account of voter reactions to Monday's final televised head-to-head debate between the parties' leaders.

(editing by John Stonestreet)