(Adds quotes, background)
ATHENS, April 29 Greece's government is
considering selling stakes in its two largest ports as a
concession to reach an agreement with its lenders and unlock
bailout funds, a government official said on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's new leftist government had
sought to cancel significant terms of Athens' bailout programme,
calling it a "crime" to sell off strategic national assets.
But hard-pressed for cash and with its euro zone partners
and the International Monetary Fund demanding policy concessions
before they agree to release remaining bailout aid, the
government has softened its stance.
"The negotiating team wants a deal with lenders and we are
willing to sell Piraeus and Thessaloniki
ports, 51 percent stakes," a government official told reporters.
"This has not been decided but in order to reach a deal we
may do it."
Earlier this month, Economy Minister George Stathakis said
the government had no plans to sell a majority 67 percent stake
in Piraeus Port but would seek investors for a joint venture
with Greece retaining a substantial stake.
Cut off from markets and fast running out of cash to pay
salaries, service loans and redeem maturing debt, Athens has
only days left to reach a cash-for-reforms deal.
Compromises the government is willing to consider in its bid
for a deal include value-added tax rates and some pension
reforms.
"We are open in the negotiations to look into the VAT rates
and pension issues," the official said.
Athens could consider a flat VAT rate on all goods and
services except foods and books and adjustments in the
supplementary pensions, but not cutting those which are below
300 euros a month.
On increasing the minimum wage, a campaign pledge, the
official said Athens would consult with the OECD and the
International Labour Organisation before taking any action.
"We are flexible," the official said.
Another government official said mass layoffs and pension
cuts were still among the government's red lines.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by George
Georgiopoulos; Editing by Janet Lawrence/Ruth Pitchford)