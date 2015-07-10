ATHENS, July 10 Greek centrist party To Potami
will back a government blueprint of fiscal reforms submitted in
parliament to secure desperately needed aid from international
lenders to stave off bankruptcy, a spokesman said.
"Certainly we will authorise the prime minister to bring a
deal," spokesman Dimitris Tsiodras told Reuters after the
party's parliamentary group met.
To Potami has 17 seats in Greece's 300-member parliament.
Greece has tabled a gameplan of tax and fiscal reform in
parliament, seeking approval to use it as a basis of talks with
international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid over the
next three years.
(Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)