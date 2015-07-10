ATHENS, July 10 Greek centrist party To Potami will back a government blueprint of fiscal reforms submitted in parliament to secure desperately needed aid from international lenders to stave off bankruptcy, a spokesman said.

"Certainly we will authorise the prime minister to bring a deal," spokesman Dimitris Tsiodras told Reuters after the party's parliamentary group met.

To Potami has 17 seats in Greece's 300-member parliament.

Greece has tabled a gameplan of tax and fiscal reform in parliament, seeking approval to use it as a basis of talks with international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years. (Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams)