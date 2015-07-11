BRIEF-West Mountain in default of repayment terms of bond agreement with Jereh Energy
* Co in default of repayment terms of July 11, 2016 bond extension agreement with Jereh Energy Services
ATHENS, July 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras claimed a strong mandate to complete negotiations with international creditors after winning the backing of parliament over a painful new package of reform measures.
In a statement issued after the vote in parliament, which the government won with the help of pro-European opposition parties, Tsipras said he had a "strong mandate to complete the negotiations to reach an economically viable and socially fair agreement".
He made no mention of rebels within his own leftwing Syriza party who withheld support for the measures but said his focus was on completing the negotiations.
"The priority now is to have a positive outcome to the negotiations. Everything else in its own time," he said. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; editing by Costas Pitas)
HOUSTON/CARACAS March 31 Venezuela is negotiating financial help from Russian oil major Rosneft to complete nearly $3 billion in PDVSA debt payments coming due to bondholders next month, two market sources and a government source familiar with the talks told Reuters on Friday.