BERLIN, April 6 For Germany, the bailout
agreement made with Greece last summer which envisaged 50
billion euros in privatisation revenues, is still valid, a
spokeswoman for the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
The spokeswoman said Greece had agreed with its
international lenders that 50 billion euros in privatisation
revenues included in the programme's Memorandum of
Understanding.
"As far as we are concerned, this Memorandum of
Understanding is still valid," she said at a government news
conference.
On Tuesday, Greece's Economy Minister George Stathakis said
in Berlin that Athens may end up with just 6 or 7 billion euros
in privatisation revenues.
