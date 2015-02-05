France's Casino delays Brazilian appliance retailer sale -source
SAO PAULO, March 24 France's Casino Guichard Perrachon SA has decided to delay the sale of its Brazilian appliance retailing unit, one person close to the company said on Friday.
ATHENS Feb 5 The Greek finance ministry said on Thursday it wants the leadership of its privatisation agency to stay in position for another week.
Greece's new left-wing government last week asked the heads of the state privatisation agency to resign after halting some planned state asset sales agreed under the international bailout programme.
"They have been asked to remain in their positions until next week," a statement said. "This is enough to deal with pending issues that have to do mainly with submitting binding bids."
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
