ATHENS Feb 10 Greece will reexamine the sale of a prime seaside property at the old Athens airport of Hellenikon, aiming to cancel it, the country's energy minister said on Tuesday.

"The plans for developing Hellenikon are extremely destructive to the environment," Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis told lawmakers.

"We will review this scandalous purchase with the aim to cancel it," he said. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Editing by Karolina Tagaris)