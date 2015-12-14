ATHENS Dec 14 Greece's leftist government on
Monday signed its first big privatisation deal with German
airport operator Fraport, awarding it a 1.2 billion
euro contract to lease and manage 14 regional airports.
"We signed the deal today," the head of Greece's
privatisation agency (HRADF), Stergios Pitsiorlas, told Reuters.
Fraport and its Greek partner, energy firm Copelouzos, has
agreed to pay annual rental fees of about 23 million euros for
the 40-year lease of airports in popular tourist islands,
including Corfu and Santorini.
The consortium said in a statement it will take over the
operations of the airports in autumn 2016, when it will also pay
the agreed sum and invest a total of 330 million euros to
refurbish facilities by 2020.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)