ATHENS, April 15 Italy's state railways , Russian railways (RZD) and Greek construction group GEK-Terna submitted expressions of interest for Greek railways, sources close to the process said on Friday.

The deadline for the expression of interest expires at 1400 GMT on Friday. Qualified potential investors will have to submit binding bids by May 31.

TRAINOSE is the sole provider of passenger and freight rail transportation in the country and operates a 2,500 kilometre rail network. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)