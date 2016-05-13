ATHENS May 13 Greece will push back by three
weeks a deadline for binding bids to sell its railways operator
TRAINOSE after investors requested more time to prepare, a
privatisation agency official said on Friday.
Athens last month received expressions of interest in
TRAINOSE from Italy's state railways, Russian
Railways (RZD) and Greek construction group
GEK-Terna.
It had set a May 31 deadline. That will be extended to late
June, after the Italian and Russian companies said they needed
more time, the official said.
"We will give them another 20 days," the official told
Reuters.
A spokesman for the Italian railways confirmed the company
had requested a one-month extension.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens, additional
reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by Susan Thomas)