ATHENS May 13 Greece will push back by three weeks a deadline for binding bids to sell its railways operator TRAINOSE after investors requested more time to prepare, a privatisation agency official said on Friday.

Athens last month received expressions of interest in TRAINOSE from Italy's state railways, Russian Railways (RZD) and Greek construction group GEK-Terna.

It had set a May 31 deadline. That will be extended to late June, after the Italian and Russian companies said they needed more time, the official said.

"We will give them another 20 days," the official told Reuters.

A spokesman for the Italian railways confirmed the company had requested a one-month extension. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou in Athens, additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; editing by Susan Thomas)