ATHENS, June 7 Greece's privatisation agency and Lamda Development signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding amending the sale and long-term lease of a prime seaside property at the old Athens airport of Hellenikon, a source close to the process said.

Greece clinched a 915 million-euro ($1 billion) deal for the site of the disused airport in 2014. Under the terms of that deal, a consortium led by Lamda Development, a Greek developer, would own part of the property and get a 99-year lease to develop all of it.

The deal was a bailout action the country had to meet to satisfy its international lenders and unlock fresh funds. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)