ATHENS Oct 17 Greece has received two
expressions of interest for the purchase of ROSCO, its rail
maintenance company, the country's privatisation agency said on
Monday.
It said it had received expressions from Ferrovie dello
Stato Italiane SpA and Skoda Transportation.
Advisors to the privatisations agency, HRADF, would
recommend which candidates qualified for the next phase of the
process which involved access to detailed information on the
asset and transaction terms.
The deadline for the submission of binding offers was Dec. 5
2016.
Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but political resistance and
bureaucratic snags mean few have gone ahead so far.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas)