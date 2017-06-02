ATHENS, June 2 Greece aims for construction
works at the former Athens airport complex of Hellenikon, a
prime seaside estate, to start within the next six months, State
Minister Alekos Flabouraris said on Friday.
Under its international bailout, Athens has clinched a deal
for the long-term lease of a 1,530-acre plot to a Lamda-led
consortium backed by China's conglomerate Fosun and
Abu-Dhabi-based developer Eagle Hills.
The consortium plans to spend 8 billion euros ($8.97
billion) to turn the sprawling wasteland into one of Europe's
biggest coastal resorts.
It hoped to begin cleaning out the site and begin excavation
works by June but the project has been delayed due to various
bureaucratic hurdles.
($1 = 0.8919 euros)
