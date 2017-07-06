ATHENS, July 6 Greece aims to raise 6 billion
euros in privatisation revenues through 2018, the head of its
privatisations agency said on Thursday.
Chairwoman Lila Tsitsogiannopoulou told reporters Greece was
targeting 2 billion euros from privatisations this year and
about 3.5 billion next year from the sale of stakes in telecoms
group OTE and the Athens International Airport, among other
assets.
Privatisations have been a key part of the country's three
international bailouts since 2010 but Athens has raised just 4.4
billion euros so far due to political resistance and red tape.
