SHANGHAI/ATHENS, March 28 The Greek government
will sell its majority stake in the port of Piraeus within
weeks, the country's deputy prime minister told China's official
Xinhua news agency, a flip-flop from the leftist government as
it seeks funds from its creditors.
The Syriza government of Alexis Tsipras took power in
January on promises to end painful austerity, saying it would
halt a string of privatisations including the sale of a 67
percent stake in the Piraeus Port Authority (OLP).
China's Cosco Group was among five preferred
bidders shortlisted under a privatisation scheme agreed by the
previous conservative-led government as part of a 240 billion
euro ($261 billion) bailout programme which Tsipras is seeking
to renegotiate.
But the importance of raising capital appears to have proven
more important to the debt-stricken country and the Xinhua
report came as Greece submitted a new list of reforms to its
EU-IMF lenders on Friday to unlock funds.
Cosco and other bidders "can make a very competitive offer,"
said Greek Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis, according to
Xinhua, during a visit by Greek ministers to China.
The deal would be completed in weeks after being slightly
delayed by the change in Greek government, Dragasakis said, who
hinted that Cosco was a forerunner, according to Xinhua.
Greece will run out of money by April 20 unless it receives
fresh aid from its EU-IMF creditors, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
OLP runs Pier 1 of Piraeus Port, Greece's largest. China's
Cosco already manages two of Piraeus port's cargo piers.
Greece has also launched a three-year programme that
includes large projects with China, Dragasakis added.
($1 = 0.9185 euros)
