BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings says NAV/share at March 31 is $17.66
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for March 2017
ATHENS Feb 11 Greece's Lamda development which last year signed a deal to develop Athens old airport said on Wednesday that the new energy minister's comments that the sale was "scandalous" would put off investors.
Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis, who represents Greece's new leftist government more radical wing, said on Tuesday the government would look to annul development plans for the capital's former airport of Hellenikon, calling the sale of the prime seaside property "scandalous".
"The statements of Mr. Lafazanis send a discouraging message to the long term private international investors that our country desperately needs", Lamda Development said in a statement.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, April 4 Seeking to calm employees rattled by reports of a cash crunch, the founders of Indian online retailer Snapdeal have gone directly to them with a string of townhall meetings in past weeks, according to sources, promising profit and brushing off takeover talk.