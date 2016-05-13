(Adds more detail, background)
ATHENS May 13 Greece will push back by three
weeks a deadline for binding bids to sell its railways operator
TRAINOSE after investors asked for more time to prepare, a
privatisation agency official said on Friday.
It is the second time this year that TRAINOSE's
privatisation has been delayed. On Monday, Greece also extended
by around six weeks to June 27 the deadline for bids to build
and operate a new airport on the island of Crete.
The cash-strapped country has been embroiled in lengthy
negotiations with its international lenders on a reform review
to unlock fresh loans and uncertainty over a deal has weighed on
investors' appetite for Greek assets.
Athens is aiming to secure a positive assessment of its
reform programme by euro zone finance ministers on May 24.
Athens last month received expressions of interest in
TRAINOSE from Italy's state railways, Russian
Railways (RZD) and Greek construction group
GEK-Terna.
It had set a May 31 deadline. That will be extended to late
June, after the Italian and Russian companies said they needed
more time, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
"We will give them another 20 days," the official told
Reuters, adding that TRAINOSE's financial statements will be
ready by May 25 and potential suitors will then have a full
picture of the asset.
A spokesman for the Italian railways confirmed the company
had requested a one-month extension.
