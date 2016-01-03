ATHENS Jan 3 Greece's privatisation agency said on Sunday it signed a 400 million euro deal with Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund to sell Astir Palace, a luxury seaside resort outside Athens.

Greece's top administrative court had blocked the sale of the Astir Palace hotel complex in March, saying the town planning scheme that Greece submitted violated Greek law as the construction of a large number of residential buildings would harm the natural and urban environment.

"Jermyn Street Real Estate Fund has signed the new agreement to submit the amended special zoning and spatial plan for the development of Astir Palace," the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said.

The agency said the agreement ensured that the Jermyn's development plan for the resort was adjusted to the court's opinion.

"The whole process is expected to be completed within the first half of 2016," HRADF said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Alison Williams)