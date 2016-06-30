ATHENS, June 30 Angry workers from Greek utility
Public Power Corp. disrupted a shareholder meeting
intended to launch the sale of a minority stake in its
subsidiary power grid ADMIE, a Reuters witness said.
Between 40 and 50 members of staff unfurled a huge banner
behind the podium of the general meeting which read "PPC is not
for sale, it is not to be broken up."
Chairman Manolis Panagiotakis postponed the meeting from
Thursday until July 11.
"We fear that by spinning off ADMIE some 5,000 jobs will be
lost," said George Adamides, head of the PPC workers union. "We
will be back."
Thursday's incident is symptomatic of fierce workers'
resistance to privatisations in Greece, which have frequently
been put on the back burner because of staff objections or
government reluctance.
They are however a key element of a third international
bailout Greece signed up to last summer, worth up to 86 billion
euros.
At Thursday's meeting, the utility had planned to start the
process to sell part of the ADMIE grid.
PPC controls almost 95 percent of the Greek retail market. A
sale of a stake in the grid is also part of a creditor-mandated
drive to cut PPC's dominance of the local retail market.
Under bailout terms, Greece is obliged to sell up to 24
percent of ADMIE, now fully owned by PPC.
Earlier this month the country's energy minister was quoted
as saying authorities had been approached by three parties
interested in acquiring a minority stake in ADMIE, a grid of
more than 11,000 kilometres of high-voltage power cables.
