ATHENS, July 18 Negotiations between Greece and shareholders of the country's biggest airport to extend a concession deal by 20 years are likely to be wrapped by September, the head of the country's privatisations agency, Stergios Pitsiorlas, said on Monday.

Under a third EU/IMF bailout agreement signed last year, Greece promised to renew an agreement with Germany-based AviaAlliance and Greek energy group Copelouzos, allowing them to operate Athens International Airport (AIA) until 2046.

Responding to questions by journalists, Pitsiorlas said the privatisations agency would launch a tender to lease the Egnatia toll motorway in northern Greece in early autumn, and would relaunch a tender for rail maintenance company ROSCO this week.

He said Greece expected bids for a majority stake in the country's second-largest port in Thessaloniki towards the end of October. Also under its bailout, Greece will sell a 67 percent stake in the port and investors will be asked to make mandatory investments of about 220 million euros in the port, sources have told Reuters.

Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's international bailouts since 2010 but political resistance and bureaucratic snags mean few have gone ahead so far. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)