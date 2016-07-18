ATHENS, July 18 Negotiations between Greece and
shareholders of the country's biggest airport to extend a
concession deal by 20 years are likely to be wrapped by
September, the head of the country's privatisations agency,
Stergios Pitsiorlas, said on Monday.
Under a third EU/IMF bailout agreement signed last year,
Greece promised to renew an agreement with Germany-based
AviaAlliance and Greek energy group Copelouzos, allowing them to
operate Athens International Airport (AIA) until 2046.
Responding to questions by journalists, Pitsiorlas said the
privatisations agency would launch a tender to lease the Egnatia
toll motorway in northern Greece in early autumn, and would
relaunch a tender for rail maintenance company ROSCO this week.
He said Greece expected bids for a majority stake in the
country's second-largest port in Thessaloniki towards the end of
October. Also under its bailout, Greece will sell a 67 percent
stake in the port and investors will be asked to make mandatory
investments of about 220 million euros in the port, sources have
told Reuters.
Privatisations have been a key condition of Greece's
international bailouts since 2010 but political resistance and
bureaucratic snags mean few have gone ahead so far.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris)