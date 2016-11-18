(Adds details)

ATHENS Nov 18 Greece's privatisation agency has elected its chief executive as temporary chairman of the board after the previous chairman quit to take a ministerial post in a cabinet reshuffle.

Chief Executive Antonis Leoussis will replace Stergios Pitsiorlas, the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said in a statement.

Greece's Kathimerini newspaper reported on Friday that a managerial crisis had erupted at the agency after its board failed to elect a new chairman on Thursday.

A source at the finance ministry, which oversees the agency, said the issue would be resolved soon to enable HRADF to continue its operations smoothly.

Under a third international bailout, Greece has to set up a new body, the Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations, to meet the conditions of its rescue programme and unlock fresh loans.

The corporation has yet to elect a board. It will be responsible for appointing new management at HRADF. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Andrew Roche)