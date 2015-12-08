ATHENS Dec 8 Greece expects to raise 3 billion euros in 2016 from selling state assets, nearly double the figure projected in next year's budget but lower than targeted in its bailout, the head of its privatisations agency Stergios Pitsiorlas said on Tuesday.

Athens has committed to raising 6.4 billion euros from privatisations under its 2015-2017 rescue program. It has budgeted for privatisation revenues of 1.9 billion euros in 2016 and had a 3.7 billion euro target under its EU/IMF bailout.

