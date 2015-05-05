ATHENS May 5 Greece is willing to quickly
finalize a 1.2 billion-euro deal with German operator Fraport
to run regional airports and reopen bidding for a
majority stake in Piraeus port, a senior
privatisations official told Reuters on Tuesday.
The plan to press ahead on the two major asset sales - whose
fate had been in doubt since Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took
power - appeared to be the latest concessions offered by his
government in an effort to secure aid from EU and IMF lenders.
The Greek finance, shipping and economy ministries involved
in the two asset sales declined to comment.
"The issue of regional airports will be concluded
immediately," the official at Greece's privatisations agency
HRADF said on condition of anonymity, adding an announcement
could be expected by May 15.
The official also said Athens would invite, in the coming
days, shortlisted investors to submit by July binding offers for
a 51 percent stake in Greece's biggest port, Piraeus, with the
option to raise their stake to 67 percent over five years.
China's Cosco Group, which already manages two of Piraeus
port's cargo piers, is among five preferred bidders.
