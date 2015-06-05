ATHENS, June 5 A proposal by Greece's EU/IMF
lenders for a cash-for-reforms deals has not taken into account
four months of talks between the two sides and would bring back
the austerity rejected by Greek voters, a Greek government
official said.
"The Greek government's proposal .... encompasses the
convergence achieved in the Brussels Group. This is the
framework for a mutually acceptable agreement that would ensure
the funding of the Greek economy," the official said.
"In contrast, the lenders' proposal bypasses the
four-month-long negotiations and takes (Athens) back to the
bailout programme which was rejected in the January 25
elections."
