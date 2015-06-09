UPDATE 2-Dump your multiple exchange rates, lift FX restrictions, IMF tells Nigeria
* IMF says Nigeria economy expected to grow 0.8 pct this year
ATHENS, June 9 Greece has submitted alternative proposals to European creditors in a bid to reach agreement on fiscal targets and debt relief, a Greek government offical said on Tuesday.
"The Greek side will continue exchanging views with the lenders on a political level, awaiting their official response with interest," the official said in a statement. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Deepa Babington)
* IMF says Nigeria economy expected to grow 0.8 pct this year
* H&M drops after results (Writes through, adds closing prices)