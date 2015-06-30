ATHENS, June 30 Greece has submitted to
creditors a new two-year aid proposal calling for parallel debt
restructuring, the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said
on Tuesday, in what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to
resolve an impasse with lenders.
The statement came hours before Athens was set to default on
a loan to the International Monetary Fund. It was unclear how
creditors would respond.
"The Greek government proposed today a two-year deal with
the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) to fully cover its
financial needs and with parallel debt restructuring," the
government said in a statement.
"Greece remains at the negotiating table," the statement
said, adding that Athens would always seek a "viable solution to
stay in the euro."
(Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Matt
Robinson)