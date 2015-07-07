BRIEF-New York Shipping Exchange says raised $9.8 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* Files to say it has raised $9.8 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $16.4 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2nsryBE)
ATHENS, July 7 Greece will submit a new aid proposal to European creditors "maybe" on Wednesday, a senior eurozone official said, with Athens' European partners convening in Brussels for emergency talks.
"They say they will submit a new request and outline of proposals maybe tomorrow," the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. (Reporting by Athens newsroom; Writing by Matt Robinson)
CHICAGO, March 23 Rebel creditors of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan have said they intend to appeal a bankruptcy judge's decision to allow the world's largest private sector coal producer to exit Chapter 11 protection.