UPDATE 2-In swan song, Fed's top cop questions parts of sweeping bank law
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)
ATHENS, June 3 Greece's proposal to lenders sets a target of a primary budget surplus of 0.8 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year, well below the levels forecast in Greece's bailout programme, two sources familiar with the proposal told Reuters on Wednesay.
The 47-page document sent to European and IMF creditors on Monday also pledges to curb early retirements as part of planned pension reform - in line with previous Greek proposals, the sources said.
It was not immediately clear if Athens had offered any new concessions on labour or pension reforms - the major sticking points in negotiations with lenders.
The proposal also set a new system of value-added-tax rates of 6,11 and 23 percent on various items, the sources said.
A third Greek official said the proposal also sought a commitment for debt relief from lenders - a frequently repeated demand by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)
* Trump Administration aims to revamp crisis-era bank law (New throughout, adds comments on politics)
NEW YORK, April 4 There is no risk of a high-yield junk bond "meltdown" because the risk of a recession is low, Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive of DoubleLine Capital, said on a client webcast on Tuesday.
BRASILIA, April 4 Brazil's top electoral court on Tuesday decided to hear new witnesses in an illegal campaign financing case that could remove President Michel Temer from office, delaying any verdict in the trial until at least May.