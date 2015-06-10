BRUSSELS, June 10 The European Commission said
on Wednesday the latest Greek reform proposal to unblock fresh
lending was not what was agreed a week ago and the ball was
clearly in Athens' court to deliver something else.
Greece is quickly running out of money and needs to reach a
deal on cash-for-reforms with its creditors to avoid defaulting
on its debt at the end of the month, when it may have to repay
1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary
Fund.
"Technical work continues to try to breach the differences
between the different positions and create conditions for a
unanimous agreement between all 19 members of the euro zone,"
European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.
"For this final push the Commission is of the view that the
ball is now clearly in the court of the Greek government which
needs to follow up on the agreement at the meeting with
President Juncker last Wednesday night," he told a briefing.
"EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre
Moscovici informed Greek government representatives yesterday
afternoon that their latest suggestions do not reflect the state
of discussions between President Juncker and Prime Minister
Tsipras on Wednesday night and those between Commissioner
Moscovici and the Greek ministers on Monday afternoon," Schinas
said.
($1 = 0.8841 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)