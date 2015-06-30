ATHENS, June 30 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras is considering a last-minute bailout proposal by the
European Commission, the Greek daily Kathimerini reported on
Tuesday, with the clock ticking down to the expiration of the
bailout programme.
"The prime minister's office has told Brussels that it is
evaluating yesterday's new proposal of the EU Commission
President, which included debt relief in October and changes in
the EKAS supplement (for low-income Greeks)," the paper
reported, without specifying its sources.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson,
editing by Deepa Babington)