(Adds Greek officials)
ATHENS/BRUSSELS, July 7 Greek officials said on
Tuesday they had submitted credit proposals to euro zone
partners based on those it put forward last week, rejecting
suggestions that Athens had not put forward new proposals for a
euro summit.
One senior euro zone official told Reuters as euro zone
finance ministers were meeting in Brussels: "They (Greek
officials) say they will submit a new request and outline of
proposals, maybe tomorrow."
A second euro zone official also said no formal proposal for
credit had been submitted on Tuesday, adding: "If they really
plan to present something formal tomorrow, they may not find
anyone to read it."
Asked about those comments, however, one Greek government
official said: "Some are maintaining we don't have proposals. Is
that the same as not having 47 pages which we had the Monday
before last, and today?
"Is it really that we don't have proposals or is it that
they don't like our proposals?"
A second Greek official said: "The Greek government came
with the proposals which hadn't been discussed by the Eurogroup
last week."
Creditors said on June 27 that Greece had effectively broken
off talks by calling a referendum and so the Eurogroup had not
formally discussed a proposal sent by Greece on June 29.
