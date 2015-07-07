BERLIN, July 7 Proposals that Greece's new
finance minister will present to the Eurogroup on Tuesday do not
differ significantly from the reform plans that Greeks rejected
in a referendum on Sunday, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung
reported on Tuesday.
Without citing a source, the Sueddeutsche said the proposals
that Euclid Tsakalotos will present to the group of euro zone
finance ministers include keeping a value added tax (VAT) rebate
for Greek islands and a VAT rate of 13 percent for restaurants.
The proposals would include limited cuts in defence
spending, the newspaper added.
