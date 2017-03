RIGA, March 27 France's Finance Minister Michel Sapin urged Greece on Friday to present detailed reform proposals to allow for a deal with its euro zone peers, saying he had not seen fresh proposals from Greece yet.

Latvian Finance Minister Janis Reirs, who was speaking at a joint presser with Sapin, said he was expecting proposals from Greece on Monday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Aija Krutaine; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Geert De Clercq)