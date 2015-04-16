(Adds reaction by Greek environment ministry)
ATHENS, April 16 Thousands of workers at a
Canadian-run gold mine in northern Greece protested in Athens on
Thursday against a decision by the new leftist government to
revoke the company's licence to develop the mine.
The government said that no job would be lost and accused
Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold of using the workers to
get away with illegal and anti-environmental practices.
Eldorado has spent about $400 million in the gold mine
project in Skouries, in the lush forest of Halkidiki, since
2012. It wants to invest another $700 million by 2017 to build a
processing plant and develop two mines in the area.
The investment has been a test case for Greece's will to
attract foreign investment after years of austerity-induced
recession.
"Eldorado Gold ... should realise that it cannot blackmail
the country and the government," the environment ministry said
in a statement.
"The government will defend until the end environmental
protection and the public interest."
The development has stirred violent clashes between the mine
workers and opposing local communities who say it would destroy
the environment.
In a rare rally of this scale in favour of the project,
thousands of workers worried about their jobs gathered outside
the environment ministry and marched to parliament. They wore
safety vests and helmets and waved flags which read: "Yes to
mines, yes to growth."
About 2,000 people are currently employed by the project and
the company planned to hire another 1,000 by 2020.
"We will not negotiate our right for employment, for
dignity," representatives of the workers said in a statement.
A protest against the project has also been called for the
evening.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government, which took power
in January on promises to end austerity and reverse
privatisations, revoked Eldorado's licence in February, saying
it wanted to examine whether it was in line with town planning
and environment regulations.
Eldorado said the government's decision could force it to
reconsider its investment plans.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Alkis Konstantinidis;
Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Robin Pomeroy)