ATHENS, March 8 Greek farmers clashed with
police in central Athens on Wednesday when a protest against tax
and pension reforms mandated by the country's multi-billion-euro
bailout turned violent.
About 1,300 farmers who had arrived in Athens from the
island of Crete overnight headed to the agriculture ministry,
which was sealed off by police buses.
A small number of the farmers, some holding shepherds
staffs, charged the building and smashed windows of two parked
police buses, with the police responding with use of tear gas,
witnesses said.
Farmers have been engaged in a long-running feud with Greek
authorities over social security laws introduced in mid-2016
which force them to pay on imputed earnings upfront, and higher
pension contributions.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Toby Chopra)