BRUSSELS, Feb 18 The euro zone is
considering tweaks to Greek debt restructuring terms for private
investors among several options to further reduce Greek debt
towards the target of 120 percent of GDP in 2020, euro zone
officials said.
Under the main scenario of a debt sustainability analysis by
the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the
International Monetary Fund, Greek debt will only fall to 129
percent of gross domestic product in 2020, assuming Greece has a
primary surplus next year, one official said.
Euro zone leaders agreed in October that the debt should
fall to 120 percent in eight years from 160 percent now, to be
deemed sustainable.
They agreed to lend 130 billion euros to Greece to help
finance the process, which also has to include private investors
forgiving half of what Greece owes them in nominal terms.
Senior euro zone finance officials meet on Sunday to discuss
the debt sustainability analysis and find ways to bring the debt
closer to the 120 percent target ahead of a finance ministers
meeting on Monday that is to approve the new financing package.
"If you do a number of things you can bring the 129 close to
120," one euro zone official familiar with the document said.
"These are: restructuring the accrued interest on the
privately held outstanding Greek bonds, cutting the interest
rate on the euro zone bilateral loans to Greece and
restructuring the bonds held by the national central banks in
the investment portfolios," the official said.
So far negotiations with private investors holding Greek
bonds focused on halving in nominal terms the principal that
Athens owes them. Now the investors may need to agree to forego
some of the interest on these bonds as well, officials said.
National central banks hold an estimated 12 billion euros of
Greek bonds, and if they agree to restructure them taking a loss
like the private sector, it would reduce Greek debt further.
Bilateral euro zone loans to Greece under the first, 80
billion euro bailout from 2010, carried a punitive interest
rate.
"If you do all these things, the ratio comes down to close
to 120 percent. And the financing needs stay very close to 130
billion euros," the official said.
If none of these measures are taken, the contribution from
euro zone governments would have to increase to 136 billion
euros from 130 billion -- an option some governments would find
difficult amid popular displeasure with bailing out Greece.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble mentioned the 136
billion as a possibility to German lawmakers on Feb 10.
SMALLER BOND SWAP SWEETENER?
Some governments are thinking of yet another possibility --
to offer a smaller cash sweetener to investors for the bond swap
that is to halve the nominal value of privately held Greek debt.
Of the 130 billion euros that euro zone governments agreed
to provide for Greece in October, up to 30 billion was to be
earmarked for the sweetener.
"The sweetener is quite expensive," a second euro zone
official involved in the talks said.
"If you would end up getting it right by making the
sweetener 20 or 25 billion euros instead of 30 billion - do you
really think that investors would say 'lets forget the whole
deal'? There would be a hard default and they would lose much
more," the second official said.
"If we see that there is a shortfall for the Greek debt
target, which is now obvious, how should we fill the gap? Should
it be just the euro zone giving more or should the burden be
shared? We are in this boat together with private investors."
Officials said the idea of reducing the sweetener, pushed by
the Netherlands, had its supporters and its opponents in the
euro zone, but noted it came late, after a deal has already been
reached with banks on the restructuring.
"Putting this again on the table reopens the whole thing and
then we have a problem because we are running out of time," the
first official said. "The restructuring of accrued interest can
probably be done more easily," the official said.
The bond swap deal must be completed before a March 20
redemption of 14.5 billion euros worth of Greek bonds if Greece
is to avoid a default, meaning that effectively the
restructuring offer has to be launched early next week.
A further contribution to lower Greek debt was likely to
come from the ECB, which would forego profits on the Greek bond
portfolio it has accumulated as a result of its bond market
interventions.
"The ECB is ready to forego these profits, that if they make
a profit they can return it to the national central banks and
then it is for the national banks to decide what to do with it,"
the first official said.
"And then things become complicated, because each country
has a different legislation when it comes to the transfer of
profits from the national central bank to the national budget,"
the official said.
"The second problem appears once the money is in the budget,
because there has to be a decision to transfer that money to
Greece. That's where it becomes more complicated," he said.
Euro zone officials will seek to solve these technical
issues at their meeting on Sunday.
"There has to be a deal, because there is no plan B," the
official said.
A third euro zone official said "Most people are of the view
that undoing the voluntary PSI, very carefully negotiated
between Greece and the private sector investors, would be too
risky."