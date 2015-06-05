ATHENS, June 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold telephone
talks at 1000 GMT to discuss cooperation in business and energy
sectors, a Greek government official said on Friday.
The talks come hours before Tsipras addresses parliament on
the state of negotiations with lenders for aid amid a fierce
backlash from his party over a proposal offered by the euro zone
and the International Monetary Fund.
Russia has been speculated as a potential source of funding
for Greece if it fails to reach a deal with EU and IMF lenders.
Athens has denied plans to turn to Moscow for help.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Writing by Karolina Tagaris,
editing by Deepa Babington)