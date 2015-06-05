(Updates after call)
ATHENS/MOSCOW, June 5 President Vladimir Putin
and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras discussed plans on
Friday for a pipeline to carry Russian gas to Europe via Turkey
and agreed to meet in Russia in two weeks, the Kremlin said.
It said the two leaders, who spoke by telephone, would meet
at an annual business conference taking place in Russia's second
city of St Petersburg on June 18-20.
The Kremlin gave no details of the discussions on the
pipeline dubbed Turkish Stream, which is planned as an
alternative to the South Stream project scrapped by Moscow in
December.
A visit by Tspiras to Moscow in April caused concern in some
EU states that Greece could break ranks over economic sanctions
on Russia, imposed over the Ukraine crisis, to secure Russian
funds to help it meet debt repayments.
But Putin and Tsipras said afterwards that Greece had not
made any request for aid.
Greece has delayed repayment of a loan to the International
Monetary Fund and a deputy minister said Athens might call snap
elections to break an impasse with lenders that threatens to
push the country into bankruptcy.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, speaking at a
banking conference in St Petersburg, said the decision by Athens
would not amount to a default.
"Together with the EU, Greece needs to find the right steps
to allow Greece to cover its debt payments and, on the other
hand, carry out structural reforms," Siluanov said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens, Elena Fabrichnaya and
Oksana Kobzeva in St Petersburg, Denis Dyomkin in Moscow,
Writing by Gabriela Baczynska and Karolina Tagaris, Editing by
Timothy Heritage)