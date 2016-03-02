BRUSSELS, March 2 The immediate benefits of a
Greek participation in the European Central Bank's government
bond-buying programme, called quantitative easing (QE), are not
clear, but it would be a good signal for investors, Finance
Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said.
Tsakalotos was responding to a question from a European
Parliament deputy during a hearing. He said he did not know to
what extent the ECB could buy Greek government bonds on the
secondary market and what the effect would be.
"If the ECB included us in the QE programme or reinforced
waiver, irrespective of the actual economic effect in the short
run, it would have a very important symbolic effect," Tsakalotos
said.
He added that what Greece needed the most now was a signal
to investors that "things are working".
(Reporting By Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski; editing
by Philip Blenkinsop)