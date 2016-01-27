ATHENS Jan 27 Greece said on Wednesday it will
relaunch a tender to sell its railway company TRAINOSE to allow
more investors to bid for it.
"The goal is to raise investors' interest in TRAINOSE, which
currently operates as the sole provider of rail services in
Greece," the privatisation agency HRADF said in a statement.
The decision to relaunch the sale was taken at a board
meeting on Jan. 20, it said. Investors should express interest
from Feb. 1 and must submit their binding bids by April 26.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)