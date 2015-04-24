BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
ATHENS, April 24 Greece is not mulling calling a referendum or a snap election because the government already has a recent popular mandate, its government spokesman said on Friday, ahead of a crucial Eurogroup meeting in Riga.
"The Greek government is not examining elections or referendum scenarios," government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV.
"We have no reason to bring these issues on the table because we have and we are implementing the popular mandate we received on January 25," he said.
He said Athens sought to reach an agreement with its lenders. "We don't want to clash (with our lenders)," he said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.