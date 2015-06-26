CANADA STOCKS-TSX opens higher as TD, Teck Resources lead broad gains
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
ATHENS, June 26 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will call a referendum on the proposed bailout accord with foreign creditors, Greece's Skai TV reported on Friday.
Tsipras, who called an urgent cabinet meeting earlier on Friday, is due to speak to reporters shortly. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
TORONTO, April 3 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday with Toronto-Dominion Bank and Teck Resources Ltd leading broad gains across most sectors.
LONDON, April 3 Just days after Prime Minister Theresa May formally served the European Union with divorce papers, a powerful affliction appeared to strike some in Britain: Brexit fever.