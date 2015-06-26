ATHENS, June 27 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will call a referendum after being presented with a tough bailout deal from lenders, three political sources said on Saturday.

No further details were available. Tsipras, who was locked in a cabinet meeting with ministers, was due to make an announcement shortly. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)