(Corrects date to 2011 from 2015 in 6th paragraph)
By Paul Taylor
BRUSSELS, June 27 A Greek prime minister torn
between accepting harsh bailout terms and a rebellion by the
left wing of his party decides to call a referendum to break the
political deadlock.
No, not 2015 but 2011.
Four years ago, George Papandreou, fearing the loss of his
socialist PASOK party's parliamentary majority, stunned his EU
partners by announcing his intention to put austerity measures
demanded by international creditors to a popular vote.
Back then, European leaders browbeat Papandreou into
backtracking rather than stake the future of the single currency
on the will of angry Greek voters. The prime minister reversed
his decision and was swiftly toppled. No referendum was held.
Today, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has responded to
similar circumstances with a similar proposal for a referendum.
But this time around, with the euro zone in less jeopardy from
contagion than it was four years ago, European leaders may be
prepared to let Greeks vote and face the consequences.
In 2011, global financial markets were in turmoil with many
doubting the survival of the euro single currency.
Ireland and Portugal had joined Greece in seeking financial
rescue, and bond markets were driving up the cost of borrowing
for Italy and Spain.
Amid fears for the stability of the global financial system,
Papandreou was summoned to Cannes, France, on the eve of a G20
summit by then French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Rain beat down on the hulking grey concrete Palace of
Festivals on the Riviera sea-front, where film stars and models
strut their stuff on a giant red-carpeted staircase every May at
the world's biggest film festival.
Inside, the euro zone's leadership duo, working so closely
in tandem that they had gained the joint nickname "Merkozy",
cornered Papandreou at a meeting with the heads of the European
Union institutions and the International Monetary Fund.
They told him bluntly that any referendum would have to be
about whether or not Greece wanted to stay in the euro zone.
They complained that he had sat for two days with them at an
EU summit that approved a 172 billion euro bailout plan,
including a big write-off of private debt, the previous week
without saying a word of his intention to call a vote, which
sent markets into a panic.
Alarmed at the prospect of a month-long referendum campaign
that would cause worse financial turmoil, they pushed him to
drop the plebiscite. Then European Commission President Jose
Manuel Barroso urged the Greeks to try instead to form a
national unity government to implement the bailout terms.
Papandreou did not survive the political humiliation. While
he and his Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos were flying back
to Athens, Venizelos issued a statement criticising the
referendum proposal. It was dead.
Within a week, Papandreou had resigned as prime minister.
Venezelos replaced him as PASOK leader, and former central bank
governor Lucas Papademos, an unelected economist, was appointed
prime minister to implement the austerity programme.
Papademos formed a cabinet of non-party technocrats and
members of both main political parties that lasted only six
months.
It took two general elections in the first half of 2012 to
elect a stable government led by the conservative New Democracy
party. PASOK, a dominant force in Greek politics for
generations, was reduced to a small junior partner.
An upstart far-left anti-austerity party, Syriza, led by
charismatic young firebrand orator Alexis Tsipras, very nearly
topped the poll, spooking markets and prompting EU governments
to warn of chaos and a possible Greek exit from the euro if he
won.
Fast forward to 2015 when Syriza finally won power in
January. With bond investors now viewing Greece's problems as
confined to Greece, the victory caused barely a ripple on world
markets, just a fall in Greek stocks and bonds.
After months of confrontational negotiations, the leftist
premier announced early on Saturday morning that he would put
creditors' demands to the public. Unlike Papandreou, who would
have asked Greeks to back the offer on the table, Tsipras told
voters he wants them to oppose it.
That has left him with few friends in Europe, even among
previously sympathetic voices.
"I think it's right to ask the people their opinion. But
that only works if the head of government lives up to his
responsibilities to lead," said Martin Schulz, the German Social
Democrat speaker of the European parliament, who has long urged
EU leaders to give Tsipras a fair hearing.
"And that means: to recommend to the people that the
accommodating offer made by the lenders and euro partners be
accepted."
(Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Peter Graff)